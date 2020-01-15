January 11, 2020 Brigitta Brand "BB" Mahanna, 82, of Wyomissing, Pa., passed away on January 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of John R. "Jack" Mahanna, with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage in November. BB was born in New Rochelle, N.Y. to John G. and Ida R. (Barrett) Brand. She attended the University of Vermont where she earned a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1959; this was the first class in which women could earn engineering degrees. She was employed by General Electric where she proudly worked on the Unit Vector Calculator for NASA. Her love of numbers and sharp math mind was a defining characteristic throughout her life. BB enjoyed playing bridge and volunteering for numerous organizations while living in Queens, N.Y., Norwalk, Conn., Randolph, N.J., and Roanoke, Va. She was committed to her Catholic faith and spent many years ministering to inmates through the Roanoke County Jail Ministry. In addition to her husband Jack, she is survived by her daughter, Mollie and her husband, Jim Flahaven, of South Portland, Maine; her daughter, Katie and her husband, Jim Catchmark, of Wyomissing, Pa.; her son, Mike Mahanna and his wife, Lindsey, of Randolph, N.J.; grandchildren, Claire Flahaven, James Mahanna and Morgan Mahanna; and her brothers, John G. Brand of Shirley, N.Y., and Richard J. Brand of Venice, Fla. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Nazareth Jail Ministry Program, 2505 Electric Rd., Roanoke VA 24018. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Mahanna, Brigitta Brand
To send flowers to the family of Brigitta Brand "BB" Mahanna, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 18
Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
St Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Whitfield
2810 St. Abans Dr.
Sinking Spring, Pa 19608
2810 St. Abans Dr.
Sinking Spring, Pa 19608
Guaranteed delivery before Brigitta Brand "BB"'s Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.