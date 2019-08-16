MACSWEENEY Betty Jean July 2, 1933 August 13, 2019 Betty Jean MacSweeney completed her earthly journey and passed from this world into the loving care of the Lord Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Betty was born July 2, 1933 in Montgomery County, Va. The love of Betty's life was her children and she was so happy and thankful for each day on earth, often saying, "Thank the Good Lord I am doing fine." She worked for the Electro-Tech Corporation in Blacksburg for 47 years as an inspector until her retirement. She was predeceased by her parents, the late John Walker and Leler Lovern Sweeney; sister, Hazel Hodge; brother, Jack Sweeney and her faithful and loving companion of many years, Gabe Canellas. Surviving to remember the wonderful life of this caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend are sons, David "Butch" Linkous, Daryl Linkous, and daughter Debbie Echols (Robert Chiles). She is also survived by sisters, Garnett (Freddie) Linkous, Louise McCoy, Brother Calvin (Priscilla) Sweeney. Grandchildren, Derick Linkous, Brandi Echols. Tiffany Williston, Missy Smith and great-grandchild Alexis Thompson. Also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors to celebrate a life so very well lived on Saturday, August 17, 2019 with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Funeral Services at 2 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home and Chapel at 150 Country Club Dr. S.W., Blacksburg, Va., with interment to follow at Westview Cemetery in Blacksburg. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, Va. 22202.

