December 29, 1930 October 14, 2019 June Wade MacPherson, 88, of Roanoke, Va., and formerly of Hudson, Fla., passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was born on December 29, 1930, daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia Wade. In addition to her parents, June was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard G. MacPherson; daughter, Judy Eanes; and granddaughter-in-law, Lisel Browe. She is survived by her daughter, Joy Eadline and husband, Alan; daughter, Jeri Browe; son, John T. Eanes; grandchildren, John Eanes, Steven Eanes and Christian Browe; great-grandchildren, Christian Browe, Jean Browe, and Graham Browe and wife, Hannah; and great-great-grandson, James. A private memorial service will be at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

