MACGREGOR Eva November 18, 2019 Eva MacGregor, 93, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Church of the Holy Spirit, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke, VA., in the chapel, Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Feeding America. Arrangements by Lotz Funeral Home Salem.

