March 16, 1932 January 30, 2020 Betty Wade Mabry, 87, of Pembroke, Va., departed this life for her Heavenly Home on Thursday, January 30, 2020, due to a decline in health following a stroke. Betty was born in Hillsville, Va. on March 16, 1932. She was the daughter of William Wade and Bennie Reames Wade. She was a graduate of Radford University and was a school teacher for many years in her early life and later worked as a Ward Clerk at a Lynchburg, Virginia Hospital. Once the family moved to Giles County in 1973, she spent many years babysitting for local children, including her own grandchildren. She later worked as a Certified Nurse's Aide at Heritage Hall in Blacksburg, Virginia where she retired after 13 years. She was a devout Christian and very active in the Pentecostal Faith, serving as Church Treasurer for many years. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence T. Mabry; and all seven of her siblings; brothers were William Wade Jr., Waverly Wade, Jack Wade, and Grady Wade, and sisters, Kathleen Cruise, Linda Jeffries, and Helen Barnes. She leaves to cherish her memory her three daughters, Donna Mabry of Pearisburg, Shirley Gentry and her husband, Kip Gentry of Christiansburg, and Mary Fariss of Pearisburg; beloved grandchildren and spouses are Christopher J. Dunn (Jennifer) of Manchester, Ohio, Karrah L. Williams (Tyler) of Chapin, S.C., Jon Douglas Merrix (Rachel) of Giles County, Robyn Seliga of Pearisburg, Jaime Bryant of Lynchburg, Robert Bryant of Winston-Salem, N.C.; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 12 p.m. in the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel 605 Snidow Street Pembroke, Virginia with Pastor Eddie Kendall officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Virginia. The family will receive friends in the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral services in the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
