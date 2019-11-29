MABE Maylease November 27, 2019 Maylease Mabe, 81, of Hiillsville, Va., formerly of Cana, Va., passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Hillsville, Va.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.