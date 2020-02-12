Mabe Margaret Ann Sparger February 8, 2020 Margaret Ann Sparger Mabe, 82, of Natural Bridge Station, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Harrison Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

