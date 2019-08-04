MABE Dorothy Louise Price September 11, 1929 July 31, 2019 Dorothy Louise Price Mabe, 89, of Fairlawn, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Highland Ridge Health and Rehabilitation. She was born September 11, 1929 to the late Stanley Jackson and Mildred Beatrice Price. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Gilmer Mabe; and her sister, Virginia Lee Brown. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Anita Lynn and Dennis Reed; grandson and his wife, Thomas and Whitney Morris-Reed; her sister, Mary Stone; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Fairlawn United Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Miller and the Rev. Joe Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to either Fairlawn UMC, 7584 Brandon Road, Fairlawn, VA 24141 or to the D-Day Memorial in Bedford, PO Box 77, Bedford, VA 24523. The Mabe family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
