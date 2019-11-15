LYTTON Vera Hall May 10, 1925 November 10, 2019 Vera Hall Lytton, 94, of Radford, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother and a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church. She was a retired sales representative for Miracle Ear and also managed Plaza Cinema Theatre in Fairlawn until 1990. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vance and Nancy Hall; husband, Paul Vernon Lytton; brothers, James and Grover Hall; and sisters, Verna Crotts and Cora Edwards. Survivors include her son, Tony Lytton of Radford; daughter, Tammy (Anthony) Adams of Radford; two granddaughters, Ashley Brook Adams and Kacie Amber Adams; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Brooke Adams; four legged children, Rocky and Billy; brother, A. D. Hall of Cana; sisters, Annis Hall and Frances Edwards, both of Cana; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the St. Jude's Catholic Church in Radford. Memorial services will follow at 4 p.m. with Father Charles officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to either St. Jude Children's Hospital or to the Alzheimer's Association. The Lytton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
