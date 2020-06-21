June 15, 2020 Harold Scott Lynskey, age 47, of Thaxton, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. With over 20 experience as a great auto-body restorer he owned and operated B-&-C Auto. Harold loved the outdoors and enjoyed kayaking, fishing, riding dirt bikes and camping. He is survived by his son, James Cody Lynskey (Maria); daughter, Brittney Edwards (Jerrad); mother of his children, Melissa "Missy" Lynskey; his parents, Douglas Allen Lynskey Sr. and Connie Pugh Lynskey; siblings, Douglas Allen Lynskey Jr. (Joy), Melissa Broughman (Brian), Teresa Lynskey, Tamara Lynskey; seven grandchildren; and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. A memorial service for Harold will be held at Fellowship Community Church on Red Lane Ext. in Salem, Virginia on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 7 p.m. officiated by Ken Nienke. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Blue Ridge Behavioral Center in Roanoke Virginia.

