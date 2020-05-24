May 20, 2020 Leslie Renee Russell Lynch, 56, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A private funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Serenity. Friends may call at Serenity Friday, May 29, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. for viewing. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

