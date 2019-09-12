LYNCH Jearline Scott November 7, 1938 September 10, 2019 Jearline Scott Lynch, 80, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away Tuesday night, September 10, 2019 at her home. She was born November 7, 1938 the daughter of the late Columbus "Lum" Scott and Elizabeth Arbett Griffith Scott. She was preceded in death by her son, James Russell Law and her daughter, Dina Marie Law. Surviving are her husband, James Wilbert Lynch; son, Wilbert Junior Lynch and wife, Sherry; three grandchildren, Bradi Nicole Law, James Scott Law (Sarah), James Wyatt Lynch; five great grandchildren, McKenzie Lane, Emelie Lane, Kylie Lane, Liam Alexander Law, Katla Law; two step grandchildren, Colton Whittaker, Trent Whittaker; brother, Wilson Junior Scott; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home with Dr. Jackie Spence officiating. Interment will follow in the Lynch Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151. (540) 483-5533

