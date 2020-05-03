May 1, 2020 Curtis James Lynch, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

