December 5, 1930 May 30, 2020 Louise Cohn Lutins, a distinctively unique matriarch, passed away peacefully at the age of 89. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia on December 5, 1930, the second daughter of Bessie and Isadore Cohn. She is cherished by many but none more than her husband of 60 years, attorney Harvey S. Lutins who predeceased her in November, 2015. Her children, Neil (and Sue) of Greensboro, N.C.; Jay (and Kathy) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and her most thoughtful, devoted, patient and caring daughter, Cheryl of Philadelphia, Pa. Her grandchildren loved her so much. Ben, Erika and Evan always sent their love and this was richly returned. She was such an animal lover from the birds gathering at the feeder in her backyard to the many dogs she owned, from Poodles to Dobermans and they worshiped her, too. Besides traveling to see her family, a favorite place was North Myrtle Beach where all would rally every year for "the Lutins weekend at the beach". Louise was a passionate and strong woman, yet elegant and stylish and was a fashion model at many events in Roanoke. A committed Sports fanatic, she knew just about every statistic from the NBA (her favorite of course, being M.J.) to curling to the game of corn hole. If you needed an update on any sports figure all you needed to do was ask Louise. An excellent cook, she cherished her time with those that would dine at her table. She was a long time member of Beth Israel Synagogue, and through her belief in G-d, thanks him for her loving family, many friends, neighbors and community and extra special people who showed their support such as Donna, Diane, Bonnie, Joyce, Emmett, Aubrey and her dear family in Texas. Sonia and so many others who made life easier during difficult times. She would tell everyone that these friends and family were beautiful and perfect, and with a motherly smile add, "but of course, I am not biased". Nana was so grateful and was a source of unconditional love for her family. Her spirit, wit, and compassion and ability to always see the glass half full will live on in our memories. All who knew her will cherish her memory. We will miss and grieve for our loss of this dear person who enriched our lives.
