November 4, 1952 May 28, 2020 Christopher Allen Luteman died peacefully after a long illness with his life companion by his side. Christopher was born in Morgantown, W.Va., to June Eastridge Luteman Simpson and the late Albert Christopher Luteman. He was retired from the City of Roanoke. He is survived by his companion, Joann Ellis; his mother, June Eastridge Luteman Simpson; his sisters, Virginia Luteman Pugh and husband, Brooks, Cheryl June Luteman; his brother, Steve Luteman and wife, Maria; and his niece, Olivia Grace Luteman. Condolences can be sent to Joann Ellis by email at jlmellis6258@gmail.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher LUTEMAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.