LUSK
Katie Custer
September 29, 2019
Katie Custer Lusk, 57, of Callaway, Va., passed away in her home on Sunday, September 29, 2019 surrounded by family and friends who loved her.
Katie is survived by her husband, Thomas N Lusk (Tom); daughter, Bobbie Jo Callahan; stepsons, Tommy (Samantha), Ryan (Caroline), and Brandon (Alyssa) Lusk; grandchildren, Ian, Zoey, Sophie, Ella, Charlotte and Angela; her brothers, Larry (Toni), Watt (Susan), and Roger Custer; sister, Teresa (Joe) Bynum; brother-in-law Jerry Lusk; sisters-in-law, Yvonne “Cissy” (Tim) Obrien and Trish (Jerry) Custer, along with numerous nieces and nephews; and her band of sisters, The Canned Biskits. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Lorine Custer; and her brother, Jerry Custer.
Katie enjoyed making everyone feel special, rather it be by her infectious smile, sound of laughter, her love of cosmetology or playing music. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, the community and all of her Bluegrass family.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Faith Fellowship Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Breast Cancer Research. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.