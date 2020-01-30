May 18, 1939 January 16, 2020 Ronald "Ronnie" Clark Ludwig, of Shawsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born in Stasburg, Va., on May 18, 1939, to Agnes Crabill Ludwig and Carol Ludwig, with an older brother, Ty. Ronnie spent four years in the Marines. He married Robyn Renner and had three children, Cheryl, Greg, and Roger. They were married for 37 years. Ronnie began work with the Southern Railway (later Norfolk Southern Railroad) and received two degrees in Criminology. He served as a railroad detective until his retirement in 1995, when he moved to Shawsville, Va. Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, and son, Roger. He is survived by Millie Steen (of 25 years); and two children, Cheryl and Greg. Ronnie will be missed dearly by all his "friends in the hollow", who he always helped in any way possible. Ronnie never met a stranger, and Ronnie and Millie always welcomed everyone into their home. Thank you to Rick and Cindy Keller, Joe Campbell and Donna and Jerry Pridemore for all their help. Thanks to Charlie Gentry and Steve Grubb for their support at the VA during Ronnie's time there. At the VA, Dr. Chad Cavicchio and nurse Carol Copen were very kind and thorough. Thank you to Carilion Hospice for all their kindess and excellent support. "Fair thee well, friend. We will all miss you! Our hearts are heavy to lose such a good friend." Ronnie's memorial service will be held at Sowder's Chapel Baptist Church on Alleghany Spring Road in Shawsville, Va., on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. Pastor Lanny Belcher will lead the service.
Service information
2:00PM
2461 Alleghany Spring Road
Shawsville, VA 24162
