LUCKADO Connie Barker December 1, 2019 Connie Barker Luckado, of Pittsville, Va., went home to be with the Lord, on December 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. Barker and JoAnne Barker; two brothers, Philip R. Barker and Huston T. Barker. Survivors left to cherish her memory are her fiancé, Larry D. Rogers; daughters, Melissa L. Bratton, Vickie A. Williams, and Renee L. Browning; one son, Larry P. Rogers; sisters and brothers-in-law, Willa B. Roseberry and Don, Lois B Bailey and Michael, Daphne B. Reed and James, Wanda B. Altizer and Randy; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Friday prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.