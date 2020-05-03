10/26/1931 04/24/2020 Nell Starkey Lucas, 88, of Salem, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born at home, above her father's store, on Main Street in Salem, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Posie Lee Starkey and Berta Barthe Starkey; husband, Richard Lee Lucas; daughter Nancy Lee Lucas; and brothers, Posie Starkey and Clem Starkey. Surviving includes her daughter, Susan Lucas and son-in-law Frank DiNunzio of Roanoke, and granddaughter, Lindsey Norcross of Durham, North Carolina; along with many relatives and close friends. She graduated from Andrew Lewis High School and Virginia Southern College. She worked in the highway department of the Virginia Department of Transportation until her children were born. As a stay at home Mom, she was a seamstress and made draperies for some of the most beautiful homes in Salem. Later, she went back to work full time in the insurance industry. Nell was well known as a gracious hostess, always preparing the perfect meal for her special people. She learned to play golf later in life and actually made a hole in one at Countryside in 1976. She was a member of the Women's Golf Association at Hidden Valley Country Club and had many wonderful memories of golf outings and good times with friends. There will be a private burial at a later date. Since Nell was the epitome of "Salem born and Salem bred", the family suggests a donation to The Salem Museum, 801 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153, or your favorite charity in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
