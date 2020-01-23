LUCAS Joseph Lee January 11, 2020 Joseph Lee Lucas, 83, of Daleville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He retired from Piedmont/US Air and was also a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where he served as Deacon Emeritus. Joe was a former member and Worshipful Master of Williamson Road Masonic Lodge No. 163, York Rite, Scottish Rite, Kazim Shrine Temple and the Order of the Eastern Star. He was the first junior member of the Williamson Road Life Saving Crew and a life member of the Roanoke EMS as an honorary member. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Lucas; two daughters, Kim Meador and husband, Eddie, and Lee Meador; and three grandsons, Cameron, Price and Cole. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Rob Marsh and the Rev. Job Marquez officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Glebe Benevolent Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
