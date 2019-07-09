LUCAS George Kawood June 19, 1937 July 5, 2019 George Kawood Lucas, of Piney Woods, Riner, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 5, 2019. He was 82 and a forester by education, training, and career. The youngest of four children of James Theodore and Eloise Summers Lucas, he was raised on the family dairy farm in the Childress area of Montgomery County. His uncle, Roderick Lucas, was a pharmacist and historian in Christiansburg, Va. Lucas had an undergraduate degree in Forestry from Virginia Polytechnic Institute, and a graduate degree in Forestry from Auburn University. His professional career would see large changes in the forest products industry as it evolved into the mechanized harvesting operations of today. He was a part of this change as manager of a dealership of Timberjack and Prentice logging equipment for Lyons Equipment Co. in Ohio. He later returned to Montgomery County where he began a successful timber business. A lifelong sportsman, George hunted and fished with friends and family. He was a knowledgable and avid collector of antique fruit jars. A United States Army veteran, he aided in the reconstruction of France and Belgium in the 1950s. George is survived by his sons Jonathan (Ab) Lewis and wife Nora, Jed Allen and wife Samantha, and James Stuart. Grandchildren Rebekha Lynn, Roderick Lincoln, and Rhianna Frances. His brother, James Theodore Jr.; his exwife, Deborah Rhea Dean and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Barbara Lucas Aldridge and Sara Lucas Brown; his first wife, Frances Costigan and his second wife Joan Wertman. A visitation with the family will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at Horne Funeral Home, Christiansburg, Va. The Rev. Dr. Jonathan Webster will officiate at the burial at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Lucas Family Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
