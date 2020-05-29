May 25, 2020 Lila Bowe Lucado, 94, of Salem, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., prior to the service, at Lotz Salem Chapel. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. Online condolences may be made at wwwlotzfuneralhomes.com.

