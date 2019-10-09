June 8, 1922 October 7, 2019 Dorothy Chloe Bowles Lucado, 97, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born in Georgia on June 8, 1922. Her parents were John and Dollie Bowles. Chloe had a sister, Beth Mannheim and a brother, Jack Bowles. She married to the love of her life, Ralph Lucado Sr., on May 22, 1943. Chloe and "Lucky" adored each other. Chloe was a devoted wife and mother and loved taking care of her family as a stay-at-home mother. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Chloe was loved by everyone who knew her. She lived her life on earth as a testimony for Jesus Christ and now is spending a joyous eternity with Him and her loved ones in Heaven. Chloe was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph Lucado Sr.; only son, Ralph Lucado Jr.; and grandson, Brandon Cooley Sr. She is survived by her two daughters, Wanda (Cecil) Hill and Sandy Lucado; six grandchildren, Tracy (Steve) Caldwell, Dr. Chip Hill, Randy Hill, Jennifer Lucado, Heather (Paul) Eitel and Preston (Nicole) Consagra; 10 great-grandchildren, Taylor Caldwell, Jacob, Megan and Justin Hill, Hayley and Brandon Cooley Jr., Lennon, Breslin and Sutton Eitel, and Preston Consagra Jr. Funeral Services for Mrs. Lucado will be conducted at noon on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Kelly Dampeer officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the funeral home. The family requests memorials be sent to Oakland Baptist Church, 3623 Roundhill Ave., NW, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.