June 8, 1922 October 7, 2019 Dorothy Chloe Bowles Lucado, 97, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born in Georgia on June 8, 1922. Her parents were John and Dollie Bowles. Chloe had a sister, Beth Mannheim and a brother, Jack Bowles. She married to the love of her life, Ralph Lucado Sr., on May 22, 1943. Chloe and "Lucky" adored each other. Chloe was a devoted wife and mother and loved taking care of her family as a stay-at-home mother. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Chloe was loved by everyone who knew her. She lived her life on earth as a testimony for Jesus Christ and now is spending a joyous eternity with Him and her loved ones in Heaven. Chloe was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph Lucado Sr.; only son, Ralph Lucado Jr.; and grandson, Brandon Cooley Sr. She is survived by her two daughters, Wanda (Cecil) Hill and Sandy Lucado; six grandchildren, Tracy (Steve) Caldwell, Dr. Chip Hill, Randy Hill, Jennifer Lucado, Heather (Paul) Eitel and Preston (Nicole) Consagra; 10 great-grandchildren, Taylor Caldwell, Jacob, Megan and Justin Hill, Hayley and Brandon Cooley Jr., Lennon, Breslin and Sutton Eitel, and Preston Consagra Jr. Funeral Services for Mrs. Lucado will be conducted at noon on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Kelly Dampeer officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the funeral home. The family requests memorials be sent to Oakland Baptist Church, 3623 Roundhill Ave., NW, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A Florida inmate's secretly recorded film shows the gruesome reality of life in prison
-
Luisa Cutting pleads guilty to Radford murder of Alexa Cannon; sentenced to 20 years
-
Dublin man, 20, sentenced to 15 years in child exploitation case
-
No way to sugarcoat Virginia Tech’s ‘embarrassing’ defensive performance
-
Virginia Tech football: Clock finally strikes zero, as Hokies, Hooker stun Miami 42-35
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.