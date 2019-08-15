October 21, 1952 August 14, 2019 Carol Lea Goodwin Lucado, 66, of Hardy, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Per Carol's wishes, all services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

