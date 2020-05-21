May 18, 2020 Rita Carolyn Loyd, 88, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, James T. "Jimmy" Loyd; her parents, Thomas and Lady Smith; brother, Keith Smith; and sister, Jean Rexrode. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Susan Loyd of Vinton; her daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Jeff Henderson of Franklin County; grandchildren, Logan Henderson, Jonah Loyd (Katie), Savannah Henderson; and special family friend and caretaker, Domenique Banks. The family will receive visitors from 7 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Vinton Fire Department or Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Service information

May 23
First Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
7:00PM-9:00PM
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd
Vinton, Virginia 24179
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.

