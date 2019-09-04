LOYD Daniel Richard September 1, 2019 Daniel Richard Loyd went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 1, 2019. His beloved Mom welcomed him home. Daniel had a huge heart. He made it his life's goal to go out of his way for others and to always put himself last. He had an infectious smile that will never be forgotten. Family and friends were everything to him and he was continuously concerned with their needs. Daniel had a kind soul and he showed it daily to those he loved. To quote his lifelong friend Jason Overstreet, "Daniel Richard Loyd was an amazing human being". He was a beloved husband to Brittany and the PROUDEST father to his sweet Ellie Grace. No words to describe how much he loved his Dad and his brother. Daniel use to end his prayers, "Talk to You later God." Daniel, we will talk to you later! John 3:16 A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke, Va. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday, September 6, 2019 and from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home.
