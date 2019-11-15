LOWERY Terry Wade November 13, 2019 Terry Wade Lowery, 63, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Terry had bravely fought the battle with Parkinson's since 2004. He was the son of Henry and Nina Lowery who preceded him in death. Terry graduated from Radford University in 1978 with a BS in Medical Technology. He was employed at Carillion Clinic New River Valley Medical Center for 30 plus years and retired in 2015. Terry was a life-long Green Bay Packers fan and traveled to Green Bay on multiple occasions to watch the game in person. He was also a fan of Ole Miss. Terry leaves to cherish his memory a brother, Perry Lowery (Debra); sister, Judy Thomas (Bruce), nephews Wayne D. Lowery, Jason G. Lowery and Jonathan B. Thomas, and niece, Lauren E. Thomas. Special thanks to Dr. Leslie Badillo and nurse Angie, along with the staff and residents of English Meadows Christiansburg, special friend Pam Newby and multiple relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Horne Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Weaver officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

