LOWERY, Stuart Samuel January 23, 1943 - November 13, 2019 Stuart Samuel Lowery, 76, of Christiansburg, Va., formerly of Salem, Va., died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at his home. He was born in New Castle on January 23, 1943 to the late Jesse James and Gertrude Reynolds Lowery. Sam served in the United States Army during the Vietnam-Era. He worked and retired from General Electric after 35 years. After which, he continued to work as a dump truck driver for Thomas Brothers, Inc. in Salem and E.C. Pace in Roanoke. He has been a lifetime member of Masonic Lodge #140 in New Castle. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jacqueline Johnston Lowery, sisters, Linda London (Joe) of Mooresville, N.C., Cheryl Lockhart (Jimmy) of Potts Creek, Va., Karen Barnhart (George) of Salem, Va., Susie Kaffen (Ron) of Akron, Ohio; brother, James J. Lowery of Charlotte, N.C., In addition surviving are mother-in-law, Ruth Johnston, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and Allen Linkous, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Oakley and Crystal Johnston, plus 12 nieces and nephews and ten great-nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the Huffman Memorial Park, New Castle, Va. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
