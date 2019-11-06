May 14, 1927 October 31, 2019 Betty Brockway Low, 92, was born and lived her entire life in Roanoke, Va., except for her college years, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1927, to the late Russell Suddeth Brockway and the late Nancy Blanche Thomas Brockway. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Rea Low Jr. and a brother, Robert Stanley Brockway. Betty is survived by her children, Samuel Rea Low III, Thomas Edward Low and wife, Anne, and Sara Low Keeler and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Lindsay Low and husband, Paul Leahy, Thomas Low, Samuel Keeler and Jackson Keeler; great-grandchildren, Riley Leahy and Aurora Leahy; sister-in-law, Jean Brockway; nephews, Allan Brockway, Phillip Brockway and Robert Brockway; and numerous cousins. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Oakey's Roanoke Chapel where a Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

