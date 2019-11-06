May 14, 1927 October 31, 2019 Betty Brockway Low, 92, was born and lived her entire life in Roanoke, Va., except for her college years, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1927, to the late Russell Suddeth Brockway and the late Nancy Blanche Thomas Brockway. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Rea Low Jr. and a brother, Robert Stanley Brockway. Betty is survived by her children, Samuel Rea Low III, Thomas Edward Low and wife, Anne, and Sara Low Keeler and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Lindsay Low and husband, Paul Leahy, Thomas Low, Samuel Keeler and Jackson Keeler; great-grandchildren, Riley Leahy and Aurora Leahy; sister-in-law, Jean Brockway; nephews, Allan Brockway, Phillip Brockway and Robert Brockway; and numerous cousins. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Oakey's Roanoke Chapel where a Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Study finds 1 in 3 Virginia Tech students 'food insecure,' prompts fundraiser
-
Roanoke woman dies of injuries from I-77 wreck in North Carolina
-
'Mr. Virginia' historian Bud Robertson dies at 89
-
7-year-old girl dressed as bumblebee shot while trick-or-treating in Chicago
-
Virginia Tech defensive tackle Norell Pollard charged with possession of marijuana
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.