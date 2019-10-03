September 30, 2019 Paulette D. Loving, 66, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at her home in Natural Bridge Station, Va., with her family by her side. Paulette attended the Faith Baptist Church in Natural Bridge Station and enjoyed being a housewife and a mother to her fur babies, who she spoiled rotten. She was preceded in death by her son, Raymond; mother, Edna; father, Irvin; and five brothers, Gary, Mike, Claude, Clyde and Sammy. Surviving is her husband, Bill Loving; son, David and wife, Courtney; son, Jeff and wife, Sam; two sisters, Judy Williams and Yvonne Acton; a brother, Tommy Dillon; grandchildren, Nathan and Jess, Blake and Sam, Nicholas and Jacob; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving family and friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke, Va. The Service will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the funeral home with a graveside service to follow at Mr. Pleasant Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

