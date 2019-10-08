LOVING JR. James R. October 6, 2019 James R. Loving, Jr. (Jim), 94, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was the son of the late James R. and Naomi Persinger Loving. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy Ratliff Loving; sons, Todd (Cindy) and Jim (Kathy); Grandchildren, Sarah Conner (Chad), Ben Loving, Ray Loving, Ethan Loving, Joe Loving and Amanda Akers (Jeff), Brothers W.G. Loving, John Loving and sister, Betty Dowling. Jim was born in Covington Va., and spent some of his younger years in New Jersey and Baltimore before moving to Roanoke and graduating from Jefferson High School in 1943. He served in the United States Army in the Philippines during World War II before returning to Roanoke and meeting the love of his life, Dottie, and settling down for a long and happy life together. In 1988 he retired from the GOT&D Department of Appalachian Power Co. after 41 years of service. He and Dottie enjoyed a long and relaxing retirement together traveling, gardening, researching their ancestry and enjoying time with their grandchildren. Jim was a member of Colonial Presbyterian Church, Sons of the American Revolution and active with the American Red Cross. A graveside Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Brent Williams officiating. Reception to follow at Colonial Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Oakey's Funeral Service South. The family would especially like to thank Michelle Rodgers and Melissa Thornhill for their loving care and support. Dad and Granddaddy, we will miss you! We were blessed to have you.

