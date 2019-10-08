LOVING JR. James R. October 6, 2019 James R. Loving, Jr. (Jim), 94, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was the son of the late James R. and Naomi Persinger Loving. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy Ratliff Loving; sons, Todd (Cindy) and Jim (Kathy); Grandchildren, Sarah Conner (Chad), Ben Loving, Ray Loving, Ethan Loving, Joe Loving and Amanda Akers (Jeff), Brothers W.G. Loving, John Loving and sister, Betty Dowling. Jim was born in Covington Va., and spent some of his younger years in New Jersey and Baltimore before moving to Roanoke and graduating from Jefferson High School in 1943. He served in the United States Army in the Philippines during World War II before returning to Roanoke and meeting the love of his life, Dottie, and settling down for a long and happy life together. In 1988 he retired from the GOT&D Department of Appalachian Power Co. after 41 years of service. He and Dottie enjoyed a long and relaxing retirement together traveling, gardening, researching their ancestry and enjoying time with their grandchildren. Jim was a member of Colonial Presbyterian Church, Sons of the American Revolution and active with the American Red Cross. A graveside Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Brent Williams officiating. Reception to follow at Colonial Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Oakey's Funeral Service South. The family would especially like to thank Michelle Rodgers and Melissa Thornhill for their loving care and support. Dad and Granddaddy, we will miss you! We were blessed to have you.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
No way to sugarcoat Virginia Tech’s ‘embarrassing’ defensive performance
-
Dublin man, 20, sentenced to 15 years in child exploitation case
-
Virginia Tech football: Clock finally strikes zero, as Hokies, Hooker stun Miami 42-35
-
Luisa Cutting pleads guilty to Radford murder of Alexa Cannon; sentenced to 20 years
-
Abe Naff files discrimination complaint against Ferrum College
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.