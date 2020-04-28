September 9, 1960 April 25, 2020 James Lewis Loving Jr., 59, of Goodview, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home. He was the loving husband of Wanda Sue Gillespie Loving for 35 years. James was the owner of Affordable Tires. Born on September 9, 1960, in Roanoke, he was the son of the late James Lewis Loving Sr. and Sadie Virginia Delp Loving. He was also preceded in death by his special mother-in-law, Shirley Gusler. In addition to his wife, James is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Wingo, Sabrina Clayton (Billy), April Turner (Andy); sons, James Oyler, Terrell Turner; sisters, Kathy (Ricky), Sherry, Janice (Danny); brothers, Timmy (Jeannie), Jessie, Brian; grandchildren, Bailey, Maddison, Cody, Camaron, Dyamond, Ebony, Talashia, Ruthy; great-grandchild, Kolton; special friends; Joe Mullins, Joe Welch, Caldwell family, Patrick Evans, Lucy, Terri and Patrick. He had so many special people in his life he loved them all, its just to many to name, but you know who you are. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. The family will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, from 4 until 8 p.m. James will be open to the public for viewing all day on Tuesday. Special thanks to Dr. Nina Sweeney. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

