December 12, 2019 Dorothy Juanita Ratliff Loving "Dottie", age 93, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Carrie Dickerson Ratliff. She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, James R. Loving Jr. and brother, Douglas O. "Buddy" Ratliff. She is survived by her sons, Todd (Cindy) and Jim (Kathy); grandchildren, Sarah Conner (Chad), Ben Loving, Ray Loving, Ethan Loving, Joe Loving and Amanda Akers (Jeff); nieces, Donna Thompson, Sharon Ratliff, Judy Hamblett, Sandy Ratliff, Lisa Phillips Paula Mason; and special lifelong friend, Frances Murray. Dottie was born in Roanoke, Va., and became a life-time resident, graduating from Jefferson High School in 1944. She went to work at Shenandoah Life Insurance Co., and not long after, met the love of her life, Jim, and they settled down for a long and happy life together. She left the workforce before her children were born to embrace her new job as housewife and mother to her children. In 1988, Jim retired and they enjoyed a long and relaxing retirement together traveling, gardening, researching their ancestry and enjoying time with their grandchildren. Dottie was a member of Colonial Presbyterian Church and West End Presbyterian Church in her younger years. Over the years, she enjoyed the Roanoke Garden Club, competitive bowling, square dancing, cross stich, reading and telling Jim what to do. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Oakey's Funeral Service South with Brent Williams officiating. The interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. A reception celebrating Dottie's life will be held at Colonial Presbyterian Church after the services. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oakey's Funeral Service South. The family would especially like to thank Michelle Rodgers and Melissa Thornhill for their loving care and support. Mom and Grandmommy, we will miss you! We were blessed to have you.
