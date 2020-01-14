January 11, 2020 Johnnie Lane Lovern, formerly of Blacksburg, Va., passed away in Milwaukee Hospital due to unknown illness on January 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Lovern and Dorothy Cromer Lovern of Blacksburg; sister, Emma Diane Hughes, Kathy Lovern Brammer. Those left to cherish his memory are his fiancée, Rachel Asgard; son, Eric Lovern and his fiance, Cory Mitchell; brothers, Freddie Lovern and wife, Teresa, and Jerry Lovern and his wife, Jane; sisters, Shirleane Luokkala (Pete), Jean Steele Hodges (Earl), Hazel Agee (Charles), Linda Steele (Kelly), Fay Adams (Buddy), and Nina Eanes; very special grandson, Riley Lovern; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. There will be no funeral services at this time.
