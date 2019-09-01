LOVERN Clifford William June 25, 1919 August 30, 2019 Clifford William Lovern, 100, of Christiansburg, Va., died, Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va. on June 25, 1919 to the late Matthew Lee and Gaynie Ann Sweeney Lovern. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy May Linkous; daughter, Joan Lovern; brothers, Harless Lovern (Elizabeth), Hubert Lovern (Phala); sister, Viola Lovern (Arthur). Surviving on the Lovern side of the family are his wife of 20 years, Leona Reed; son, Roger Lovern (Susan), grandchildren, Blair Lovern (Elizabeth), Anne Lovern; sister-in-law, Robertine Gravely; many nieces and nephews. Surviving on the Reed side of the family are his step-children and their spouses, Wanda Gardner, Stephen and Rita Reed, Melinda Simpkins, Eddie Reed, Kim and Jeff Barefoot, Michael Reed; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Reed Family, Clifford's caregivers, Stephanie and Kellie, hospice nurse, Brooke, and the doctors and nurses of Lewis Gale Montgomery and Lewis Gale Salem Hospitals. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jube Burk officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Drive NW, Christiansburg, Va. 24073.
