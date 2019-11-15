LOVELL Isabelle Craft November 12, 2019 Isabelle Craft Lovell, 93, of Nace, Va., passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com

