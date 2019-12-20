December 8, 2019 Robert "Bob" Harold Love, 86, of Callaway, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Constance Love; daughter, Bonnie Reed (Arthur); sons, Dana Love (Ellen) and Jeff Love; grandchildren, Benjamin Reed, Nicholas Reed, Kaya Love, Zachariah Love, Caitlin Love, Ethan Love, Travis Love, Joshua Love, and Colleen Morin; and great-grandson, Atom Love. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Morin; son, Thomas Love; and daughter-in-law, Teresa Love. Bob was the father of five and a giver to many, and was a veteran of the United States Navy. A memorial service will be held in the spring to celebrate his life.
