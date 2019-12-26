December 12, 1930 December 23, 2019 Mary Frances McCleary Love, 89, of Charlottesville, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1930. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Thomas Love. She is survived by son, Joseph Thomas Love Jr. of Roanoke, Va. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Rochelle Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, Va.
