Robert Drew Louis, 68, died on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born in Radford, Va., on August 8, 1951, to the late Russell George and Gertrude McGuire Louis. Robert turned his life over to the Lord and those that he leaves behind find comfort in knowing that he now dwells in a better place. He is survived by brothers, Thomas Michael Louis of Oxford, N.C., and James Russell Louis of Clarksville, Va. Cremation Society of Virginia - Southside.

