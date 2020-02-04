LOTTS, Marie Kessler May 4, 1933 - February 3, 2020 Marie Kessler Lotts, 86, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with Jesus and reunited with her husband of 43 years, Buddy, on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born on May 4, 1933 in Roanoke, Va., to Charles Edwards Kessler and Opal Hartman Boothe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Buddy) Lotts; grandchild, William Thomas Wingfield; sister, Judy Bowles; and foster parents, Charlie and Wilda Barnhart. Marie is survived by her children, Teresa Howett, Jeff Cooper (Patricia), and Penny Wingfield (Keith); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Minnix and Cathy Clark; and uncle, Frank (Cotton) Hartman. She graduated from Boones Mill High School in 1951. Marie retired from ITT in Roanoke with over 35 years of service. She loved spending time reading, traveling to the beach and gardening. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Carilion Hospice, Dr. Temeles and Dr. Kaushal. Funeral Services will take place at noon on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in memory of Marie to Boones Mill Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
