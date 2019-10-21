October 18, 2019 Monte Joel Looney Sr. of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Annie "Anne" Grace Reynolds Looney; son, Monte Joel Looney Jr.; daughter, Melissa Looney Cornett and husband, David; granddaughter, Morgan Renee Fredette and husband, Richard; great-granddaughter, Piper Grace Fredette; sister-in-law, Virginia Veasey; two nephews, David Carroll and wife, Mae, and Bruce Carroll and wife, Renie; niece, Pam Lavender; four great-nephews; one great-niece; and cousin, Coleman Doss. Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Cave Spring United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joanna Paysour and the Rev. Lauren Lobenhofer officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with a Masonic Service beginning at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cave Spring United Methodist Church or to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

