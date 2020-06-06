Visitation will be held at the New Castle Christian Church, 282 Salem Ave., New Castle, VA 24127, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 1 to 2 P.M. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 P.M. and internment directly following the service at Huffman Memorial Park.

