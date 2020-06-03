March 14, 1937 May 30, 2020 Dennis "Denny" Ray Looney of Roanoke, Va. (formerly of New Castle, Va.) went home to be with Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Denny was born on Sunday, March 14, 1937, to the late Ryan Gordan and Daisy Ellen Ruble Looney in the home in Craig County, Va. where he lived for most of his life. In addition to his parents, Denny was preceded in death by his brothers, Gray Looney and wife, Ruth B. Looney, Wayne R. Looney, and Gene G. "Squire" Looney. This long-time Craig County resident graduated from the New Castle High School as Valedictorian with the class of 1954 and later graduated from Virginia Tech with the class of 1958 earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Denny spent his working life as the preparator of the Looney Store and farming family land. He always had a big garden and enjoyed his harvest all year long. He was a baptized believer and long-time member of the New Castle Christian Church where he served the Lord and church as a Deacon and secretary of the Men's Sunday School Class. He is survived by his devoted wife of almost 50 years, Kathleen Raines Looney; loving son, Denis "D.R." Looney Jr.; sister-in-law, Mary Sue Looney; nephews, Dale Looney and Neil Looney; and special cousins, Bob Looney and wife, Jane, and Betsy Daniel and husband, Kermit. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Louise Raines Houchins; and brother-in-law, Ray G. Raines. The family will receive friends and loved ones at the New Castle Christian Church, 282 Salem Ave., New Castle, VA 24127, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. A funeral service with Pastor Cody Rader officiating will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. and internment directly following the service at Huffman Memorial Park. The family would like to thank his caregivers, doctors, nurses, aides, visitors, friends, and loved ones for their many hours of help, love, and visits. Flowers are welcome. Donations can also be made to the New Castle Christian Church in Denny's memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
282 Salem Ave.
New Castle, Virginia 24127
2:00PM
282 Salem Ave.
New Castle, Virginia 24127
