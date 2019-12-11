November 30, 2019 Derek Austin Lonker, 32, died suddenly on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Derek loved people, was kindhearted and always had a smile to give away. He enjoyed cooking, music, celebrating fun times and being true to himself! He was loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Derek will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at MCC church, 806 Jamison, Roanoke, Va., at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donate to MCC food pantry, Rescue Mission, or charity of your choice.

