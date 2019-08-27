LONG, Mildred Florence October 20, 1953 -August 26, 2019 Mildred Florence Long, 65, of Pearisburg, Va., passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Carilion Giles Community Hospital. She was born October 20, 1953 at Staffordsville, Va., the daughter of Everett ("Fats") Andrew and Virginia Kelly Stump. She was cook at J&J Grocery for 17 years. She loved flowers of any kind and especially loved her grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Kenneth ("Shotgun") Kelly; and a brother, Jimmy Stump. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 46 years, Luther Emmitt Long Jr.; her children, Mike and Sharon Long, Dorey and Stacy St.Clair and Luther and Amanda Long; her grandchildren, Kashon Long, Jaletta Price, Hunter Long, Dakota Long and Caylyn Long; her great-grandson, Ely Price; brothers and sisters-in-law, Darrell Stump, Freddie and Gloria Stump Gary and Tina Stump and Walter ("Bubber") & Juanita Stump; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue and Bill Riggs and Sandra and Eric Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with Charles Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View-Anderson Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. The Long family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

