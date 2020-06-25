June 23, 2020 Mary Overfelt Long, 79, of Salem, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A native of Virginia she was the wife of 42 years to Warren M. "Sonny" Long, who survives, and the daughter of Samuel and Lear Overfelt, both deceased. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1959. Mary worked for General Electric and retired in 2000. She was a member of Faith Wesleyan Church, Moose Lodge #283, and the American Legion Riders. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Lisa Overstreet and husband, Harry; her son, Daniel Dickerson and wife, Janice; seven grandchildren, Sam (Kameron), Joshua, Chris, Danielle, Jazmine, Tyler, and D.J.; five great-grandchildren, Alexander, Ellie, Chelsey, Stella, and Gracelyn; two sisters, Nancy Blankenship and Bertha Blake; three brothers, Samuel Overfelt Jr., Kelvin Overfelt and wife, Dreama, and Joseph Overfelt and wife, Ruth; her loving dog, Sampson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Sara Hodges and husband, William; brother-in-law, William Hayes; and sister-in-law, Gloria Overfelt. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Salem on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Faith Wesleyan Church Building Fund, Salem, Va.

