LONG James Ernest June 13, 1927 November 4, 2019 James Ernest Long, 92, of Radford, Va., died, Monday, November 4, 2019, at New River Valley Medical Center. He was born in Radford, Va. on June 13, 1927 to the late Glenn and Suzie Phillips Long. He was preceded in death by a sister. He is survived by his wife,(Penny) Bessie Jean Long; daughter and son-in-law, Gwyn and Tom Jones; grandchildren, Brad Hines and Will Hines; two great-grandchildren, sisters and brother-in-law, Lois and David Lancaster, Ruth Calso, sisters-in-law, Corinne Jones and husband, Jack, Joan White and husband, Dennis; brother-in-law, Robert Crawford and wife, Sally, special friends, Paul Holbrook, Larry Lawrence, Carol and Jeff Wright and their children, Bryan, Adam, Zack and Jacob. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.
