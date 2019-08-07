LONG Emma Smith Caldwell January 16, 1933 August 5, 2019 Emma Smith Caldwell Long, 86, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019. She worked as an administrative secretary at the Salem VA Medical Center. Following retirement, she went on to become a real estate agent. She was an active member of CommUNITY Church in Salem, and loved her flowers and growing tomato plants. She adored her grandkids (biological and adopted), and loved spending time with them. Preceding her in death were her parents, Irvin and Ruby Queen Albert Smith; husband, Raymond Long; son, John Edward Caldwell; brothers, Sherman and Lawrence Smith; and nephew, Sam Smith. Her surviving family includes her son, Brian Caldwell and wife, Carol Anne; grandchildren, Ethan and Eli Caldwell; siblings, Stanley Smith, Joyce Davies, and James Smith and wife, Nancy; adopted family, Mark Jones, Vicky Jones, Travis Jones, and Sarah Jones; special friend, Beulah Overstreet; and many extended family members. Special thanks is given to Lewis-Gale's Intensive Care Coronary Unit for its outstanding compassion that was extended as well as the folks at Joseph Thomas Center for their great care and comfort during the past months. A period of visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, in the funeral home's chapel. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in the Centennial Christian Church Cemetery in McCoy, Va. The Rev. Shake Smith will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to a local volunteer EMS, the children's offering at church, or a favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
