August 9, 1923 November 27, 2019 Mary B. Logan of Vinton, Va., was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, to walk the streets of gold with Him and her loved ones. Welcoming her with open arms were her husband, Elmer Logan; son, Danny Logan; mother and father, Myrtle and Marley Brumfield; brothers, Arnold (Imogene) Brumfield and Irvin Brumfield; and sisters, Hazel (Paul) Linkenhoker, Irene (Kenneth) Phillips, and Betty (Owen) Burk. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Gary) Jones; her grandson, Dean (Denise) Jones; her great-grandson, Logan Jones; a sister-in-law, Wilma Brumfield; and six nephews. The family would especially like to thank her nephew, Steve Phillips, for being so good to call Mrs. Logan and regularly check on her during her later years. Mrs. Logan will be fondly remembered for her gracious spirit and beautiful smile. She worked for the C.A. Booe Agency for almost 50 years and never met a stranger. She was truly a good person and treated everyone with gentle kindness. After retirement, she loved being with family, going out to eat, watching game shows on TV, working in her puzzle books and sneaking treats to Tippy. Family and friends are invited to meet with the family at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Pastor Terry Nester will conduct a memorial service at 3 p.m. with interment to follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

