LOFTUS Lloyd Gene August 30, 1936 November 25, 2019 Lloyd Gene Loftus, 83, of Fairlawn, Va., passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. He was a United States Army veteran and retired from Volvo Trucks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Vallie Loftus; his wife, Glenna Loftus; and sister, Delores. Survivors include his sons, Kevin Loftus of Denver, Col., and Craig Loftus and Myra Jones of Johnson City, Tenn.; granddaughter, Cassandra Loftus; sisters, Wanda Lee and Carol; and many other relatives and friends. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice. The Loftus family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

